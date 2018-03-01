Wewalk
Revolutionary Smart Cane for the Visually Impaired
Innovating mobility for visually impaired folks worldwide. You can help – Let’s WeWALK Together.
1. One Time Donation
2. WeWALK Smart Cane Pre-Order (or Donate)
World’s First Open Platform Smart Cane with Advanced Tech
Advanced Obstacle Avoidance
With tested ultrasonic sensors fitting both in & outdoor, intelligently & instantly notify objects i.e signs, branches often foreseen with white cane.
Smart Phone Integration
WeWALK provides integrations with third party apps like Google map with direct navigation via voice. More possible integrations like calling Uber or Lyft are soon going to be available.
Open Source Platform
With WeWALK ’s SDK and development tools, developers can directly access WeWALK’s core capabilities to build a range of practical solutions to meet all users need.
Easy-to-Use Intuitive Design
