Select Page

Wewalk

Revolutionary Smart Cane for the Visually Impaired

Innovating mobility for visually impaired folks worldwide. You can help – Let’s WeWALK Together.

DONATE or PRE-ORDER
DONATE or PRE-ORDER

“Incredible how it makes so many lives easier”

“Significant value for the target group.”

“Offers 3 revolutionary features.”

Join the Movement

Sign up now & learn how you can make an impact.

We respect your privacy

You have been referred by:

Fundraising Now on

Making an impact is easy and transparent. Choose one of the two options to make an impact today.

Making an impact is easy and transparent. Choose one of the two options to make an impact today.

1. One Time Donation

2. WeWALK Smart Cane Pre-Order (or Donate)

DONATE or PRE-ORDER
World’s First Open Platform Smart Cane with Advanced Tech

Ultrasonic Sensor In & Outdoor

Vibration & Sound Alerts
*Only Cane with Sound Notification

Security LED Light

Open Platform for Endless Integrations

User-friendly App

Advanced Obstacle Avoidance

With tested ultrasonic sensors fitting both in & outdoor, intelligently & instantly notify objects i.e signs, branches often foreseen with white cane.

Smart Phone Integration

WeWALK provides integrations with third party apps like Google map with direct navigation via voice. More possible integrations like calling Uber or Lyft are soon going to be available.

Open Source Platform

With WeWALK ’s SDK and development tools, developers can directly access WeWALK’s core capabilities to build a range of practical solutions to meet all users need.

Easy-to-Use Intuitive Design

Join the Movement

Sign up now & learn how you can make an impact.

We respect your privacy

You have been referred by:

Fundraising Now on

Join the WeWALK Movement. You’d be surprised how far we can stretch a dollar.

DONATE NOW